County Council to host a special service of remembrance in Preston for victims of road accidents

VICTIMS of road traffic collisions will be remembered at a special service next month at County Hall in Preston.

The multi-faith service, which will be attended by representatives from the police, fire and ambulance services, will be held from 11.30am to 12.30pm on Sunday 20 November at the chapel in the Christ Church precinct at County Hall on Fishergate.

The Council’s chairman Coun Janice Hanson is inviting anyone who has been affected by loss or injury following a road traffic collision to attend.

The service will form part of The World Day of Remembrance Service which was launched in 1993 by UK-based charity RoadPeace to support families and friends of road accident victims and to honour the work of rescue services.

If you would like to attend email safertravelteam@lancashire.gov.uk

For further information about Lancashire’s RoadPeace support group go to www.safe2travel.co.uk/roadpeace.