Country celebration

Huge crowds descended on Scorton Showground over the weekend despite the September showers for the annual Lancashire Game and Country Festival.

Organisers paid tribute to all those who worked hard to make the third event a success through the heavy rain.

Lancashire Game and Country Festival in Scorton. Ben Potter displays Arthur the White-Headed Vulture. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-9-2017

Festival goers didn’t let the bad weather keep them away as they came out in their droves to enjoy the two days of the dedicated game fair at Woodacre Lodge Farm, Scorton.

Organiser Craig Whittingham said: “Thanks to everyone who came along and supported us despite the disappointing weather conditions. The feedback we have had has been great! Onwards and upwards for next year!”

This year’s attractions included clay pigeon shooting, falconry, fly fishing, a fun dog show, brass band as well as new equine events. As well as attractions the popular food theatre, hosted live cookery demonstrations

Lancashire Game and Country Festival in Scorton. Morecambe Brass Band. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-9-2017

Lancashire Game and Country Festival in Scorton. Ian (left) and Rob Walsh from Walsh's Taxidermy. PIC BY ROB LOCK 9-9-2017