Countdown on for Morecambe’s 13th kite festival

For 13 years the promenade sky has been filled with colourful kites catching in the wind.

This year the Catch the Wind Kite Festival, organised by More Music is expected to attract 15,000 people.

The free festival takes place at the weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 24-25, and has become a highlight in the town’s calendar.

From noon to 5pm there will be impressive kites of all shapes and sizes flown by professional kite flyers – or you can bring your kite and fly it on the beach.

Brand new on the bill for entertainment this year is Uncle Tacko’s Imaginarium, Folk Sessions Street Symphony, Not The Main Stage and Walking Down the Street Gamelan.

Uncle Tacko’s Imaginarium features fun for all with storytellers, magicians, musicians and circus artistes.

The Street Symphony takes place on Sunday at 3pm outside The Platform and will gather together five street bands – Dhamak Bollywood Brass Band, Blast Furness, Baybeat Streetband, Off the Rails Big Band and Honk!

The bands will make an hour long symphony, taking the listener on a journey from pop to tangos.

More Music Youth Leaders are hosting Not The Main Stage, an acoustic stage in the Stone Jetty Café and the More Music Folk Group are running traditional folk sessions where you can bring an instrument and join in. Another new attraction includes Walking Down the Street Gamelan, an interactive experience for under 5s.