Countdown on for Lancaster hospice trekkers

The countdown is on for 52 intrepid explorers embarking on a challenge of their lives – trekking to Machu Picchu in Peru.

The group will reach altitudes of over 4600m and are hoping to reach a target of £200,000 for St John’s Hospice, in Lancaster.

Mel with her late husband Roy Smith.

With just 38 weeks until departure the trekkers have already raised more than £65,000, but this trek is not for the faint-hearted. Altitude sickness and the rigours of trekking through this mountainous region will be a true test of determination and commitment for these St John’s supporters.

For many of the team this will be the first time they will have travelled long haul without their own family, and then will be roughing it in tents sharing their meal times and facilities with their new found friends.

Mel Smith is trekking in memory of her late husband, Roy, who passed away three years ago.

“St Johns Hospice is a place very close to my family’s heart,” said Mel, who is from Capernwray near Carnforth.

“Since being on my own, I have made a conscious decision to live my life to the full, and never miss an opportunity, which is exactly what Roy wanted me to do; life is indeed too short and should be lived.”

For the last six months of his life Roy stayed in the hospice on many occasions.

With the help of the Hospice at Home Team, supported by the district nurses and Marie Curie, Roy passed away at home surrounded by Mel and his children.

“Since then we, and many of his friends, have done all we can to raise money for this amazing organisation and will continue to do so,” said Mel.

After going along to the hospice meeting Mel signed up for the Peru trek there and then. If you are interested in supporting the team go to www.everydayhero.co.uk/event/stjohnstrek2018. To join the team call 01524 382538.