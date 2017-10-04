Coronation Street star to switch on Leyland’s Christmas lights

A top Coronation Street star will switch on this year’s Leyland Christmas lights.

Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald in the soap, will perform the ceremony next month.

Organisers the Leyland Town Team, are delighted to have pulled off the coup.

They say they also hope to see the family of Saffie Rose Roussos, from Leyland, at the event. Saffie was the youngest to die in the Manchester Arena bombing on May 22.

Last year’s switch-on was performed by another Coronation Street actor - Sam Aston, who plays Chesney Brown.

Martin Carlin, of the town team, said: “Sam was a big hit and Simon will be a big hit as well and will go down well, being from the North West. We’re delighted we’ve got someone with such a large name as Simon.

He’ll be doing exactly the same as Sam Aston did last year. He’ll turn up, sign autographs and will be on the stage.

Martin continued: “As promised, we’re going to build on it each year and raise the profile.

“There’s probably everything in Leyland you could ask for, we’re a good community, the town is very much united. We hope the town will come out and do us proud.”

As regards Saffie’s family, Martin said it was hoped her father Andrew, mother Lisa, sister Xander and brother Ashley could attend. “I spoke to Andrew last week and they’re hoping to get up and see us,” said Martin. “On stage last year, I saw Saffie with her friends. It’s something she wouldn’t have missed.”

A special star is being made in Saffie’s memory.

The pink star, designed Richard Ryan, head of the world-famous Blackpool Illuminations, will sit on a tree outside The Plaice fish and chip shop on Hough Lane.