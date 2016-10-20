Concern grows for missing Lancaster teenager

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for a 15-year-old girl who went missing from Lancaster at lunchtime on Wednesday, October 19.

Lancashire Police say Elin Bland went missing from the Skerton area, and has not been seen since.

Bay Search and Rescue, Knott-End Coastguard Rescue Team and Morecambe Coastguard Rescue Team conducted a four hour search of the river Lune between 10pm and 2.30am, but did not find Elin.

Police believe she is still in the Lancaster area.

She was wearing black trousers, black shoes, a black jumper and a grey hoody.

Anyone who has seen Elin should call 101 and quote log number 558 of October 19.