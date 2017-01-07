Concern for missing Chorley woman

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a woman who has gome missing from home in Chorley

Angela Cayton, 29, was last seen during the evening of Saturday, December 31, at her home in Princess Street.

Police believe she could be in the Chorley area, although she also has connections in Leyland and may have travelled to Merseyside.

PC Lee Tickle, of Chorley Police, said: “We are becoming very worried about Angela as her disappearance is out of character.

“I would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she might be to get in touch with us.

“I’d also ask Angela herself, if she sees this appeal, to contact us to let us know she is safe and well.”

She is described as white, of medium build and around 6ft tall.

She has shoulder-length, black hair.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black coat and may be carrying a black Michael Kors handbag.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1441 of January 5th.