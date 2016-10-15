Concern for missing 15-year-old boy

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy went missing from Leyland.

Jack Burns was last seen in Seven Stars Road at around 5pm on Thursday.

He has not returned home and did not attend school that day.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build with short hair.

He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, black Adidas tracksuit pants with red stripes and black and white Nike trainers.

He was possibly wearing a black Nike baseball cap and carrying a JD Sports bag.

Officers are becoming concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone with information to contact police immediately.

PC Kevin Loughlin, of Chorley Police, said: “We are appealing for information after Jack went missing from the Leyland area yesterday.

“His family are growing worried for him as this is out of character.

“He has failed to turn up for school today and has not made contact with friends.

“If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 0203 of October 14.