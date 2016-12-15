Community kicks into gear to gather funds for Adlington Library

Bookworms at Adlington Library and Children’s Centre are on a drive to raise the £18,000 per year they will need to run the service as of March 2018.

When the library was under threat of closure from Lancashire County Council, Chorley Council stepped in to foot the bill for duration of the coming year.

The county council needs to save £200m by 2020/21 due to cuts to its budget and rising demand for services.The deal between the two authorities means that the Friends of Adlington Library, (FoAL) the campaign group spearheading the drive to keep it open, will be given more time to take over the running of the service and work toward raising the necessary finances.

With the deadline of March 2018 in mind, the community in Adlington is rallying round to come up with a raft of creative ideas for how to collect cash to set up an independent community library.

Caroline Hesketh, spokesman for FoAL, said: “Our focus is now on working up a plan to make the library self-sustaining so we can make it a real success and something that the whole community utilises.”

For events at the library see http://bit.ly/2heuXi6