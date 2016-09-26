Community in shock after Ribchester man (28) dies in crash

Shock and sadness has been expressed at the untimely death of Dean Dewhurst.

Tributes are pouring in after the 28-year-old died following a collision in Pendleton last night (Sunday).

The accident happened at around 1-15 am when a silver Volkswagen Golf travelling east along Whalley Road in the direction of the A59 was involved in a collision with a lorry. It is believed Dean, the driver of the Golf, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grieving friends have left tributes on his Facebook page describing him as a "happy guy full of life". Others wrote: "RIP Dean. Such an amazing young man. You will be missed."

Dean lived in Ribchester and worked in Longridge.

The road remained closed this morning which has caused chaos and traffic gridlock.

PS David Hurst of the Road Policing Unit said: “A man has sadly died as a result of this collision and an investigation is underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any information that could assist with our investigation to contact us.” Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 65 of 26th September.



