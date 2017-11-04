ComedySportz returns to Chorley Little Theatre

A comical sporting show returns to Chorley Little Theatre to celebrate 16 years of family friendly competitive comedy.

ComedySportz, which sees two teams of comedians competing for audience laughter with gags, games, sketches and songs, is entirely improvised and completely family friendly.

Starting in 2001, and only intended as a one-off event for Charity, the group have since gone on to perform shows across the UK and the US, with regular shows and workshops across Greater Manchester. This year the group have also performed for Prince Edward and his family as they celebrated their tenth year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a sell-out run.

Every year the group return to where it all began for a special birthday show and will once again be treading the boards at Chorley Little Theatre on the 25th November with a Chorley vs Manchester special.

ComedySportz UK founder and performer Brainne Edge said: “We love coming home and it’s always a really special show for us.

“The crowd are always so much fun and the night is going to be a lot of fun for everyone, even if you’ve never seen a ComedySportz show before.”

The show, best described as an all ages accessible mix of Whose Line Is It Anyway style gags and games, starts at 7.30pm on November 25 and tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for concessions.

This birthday special will see original members of the troupe who have been part of the group since the very first show back in 2001 battling it out against newer players from Manchester, and many of the show’s original players are still regular faces on Chorley stages.

Brianne added: “It’s comedy as a sport, not about sports.

“There’s plenty of audience interaction as we ask for suggestions and sometimes even get volunteer players. However, don’t worry if you’re shy as we’re never mean. Just come along and get ready to laugh!”

Previous shows have featured off-the-cuff sketches and songs covering everything from fatal Maltesers to a short musical about crazy hen parties. The team have no idea what suggestions are going to be thrown at them and masterfully craft comedy from audience suggestions. It’s a night that promises plenty of big laughs for everyone from little kids to grandparents.

Tickets are on sale now from Chorley Little Theatre and Malcolm’s Music Land. Book early to avoid disappointment.