Comedy night in aid of schoolgirl

A Leyland community is rallying round a school girl who has suddenly become partially paralysed.

Family and friends of 11-year-old Becky Simpson are fund-raising to pay for vital equipment such as a special wheelchair with adaptations and intensive physiotherapy,

Becky, of Leyland, showed no signs of illness but woke one morning with a spinal bleed.

As a result, she become paralysed from the chest down.

Her neighbour Carl Mayor, 31, has been co-ordinating a campaign to support her.

He said: “Becky was a very lively active girl looking forward to starting high school.

“She loved all sports but lived for gymnastics, competing all around the UK.

“With absolutely no warning or impact injury she suffered a massive spinal bleed which has resulted in Becky becoming paralysed from the chest down.

“She spent many months in Manchester Children’s Hospital undergoing life saving surgery and physio.

“Becky is now home but still needs intensive physio at Southport spinal unit.”

As part of the fund-raising, Carl organised a charity day at Broadfield Arms, in Leyland, where his band, Gold From Stone, performed.

Families also enjoyed an owl display, musical entertainment, raffles, an auction and magic.

La Corte, in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland, is now hosting a comedy night on Thursday February 16, from 6.30pm.

Russell Bland, Stephen Cookson and Danny Deegan will entertain guests with the witty performances.

Tickets, available from La Corte, are £18 and include a starter and a main course.

Carl added: “Angela and Franco from La Corte have been amazing and have put on the food at cost and donating £8 per meal back.

“My good friend Jim Mackinnon has helped me loads to by raising £3,500 for a chair for Becky.

“He also donated a signed shirt and ball for auction and took us on Preston North End.”

To support Becky visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Beckysimpson

