Colne man arrested for attempted murder after Foulridge stabbing

A 50-year-old Colne man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Foulridge.
Police were called out at approximately 9pm last night to an address in Station Road in Foulridge after reports a 52-year-old man had received stab wounds to his body and lower back.
He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.
A 50-year-old man from Colne was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
The police are currently treating the stabbing as an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting log number 1395 of October 16th.