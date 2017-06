Emergency services were called tonight to a road traffic collision in Chorley.

The accident happened in Moor Road, which was in the process of being closed.

Stationary and slow traffic was reported in the area.

Chorley Labour general election candidate Lindsay Hoyle tweeted: “Bad accident on Moor Road, road currently closed.”

No further details have yet been released, but it is thought an air ambulance was called to the scene.

Reports on social media said a young girl had been injured.