Cockerham charity bingo night

Organisers behind the Cockerham bingo charity night are inviting all to join them for the next annual event on Friday November 17.

The popular evening, which regularly attracts around 250 players, will be held at the village hall.

The bingo event is now in it’s fifth year and in total has helped to raise nearly £8,500 for St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

One of the organisers Marion Ayrton said they had an exciting night planned with lots of great prizes.

She added: “We are still accepting donations of prizes if anyone has things to offer.” For details call 01524 751677 or 01524 752506