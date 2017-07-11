Co-op is supporting Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Preston

The Co-op has pledged to help Rosemere Cancer Foundation raise money for its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Bosses have chosen the Preston-based charity as one of the causes to benefit over the coming months from its Local Community Fund.

Money for the fund is raised through the sale of 5p carrier bags and a one per cent donation from the purchase of selected own brand products bought by shoppers, who have signed up to become Co-op members.

Already and just a few weeks since its selection as a Co-op Local Community Fund charity, Rosemere Cancer Foundation has received more than £1,000 from the fund, which it has put towards its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal.

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fund-raising manager, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as a beneficiary of the Co-op Local Community Fund. We would ask our supporters, who aren’t already Co-op members, to please sign up and become members to boost the money we receive, which I believe will be significant in helping us reach our appeal target.”

The Co-op in Ripon Road, Preston, has also pledged additional support with the promise of a raffle, a supply of raffle prizes and the placement of the charity’s collection tins at check-outs.

McKenna Funeral Directors in Meadow Street, Preston, which is part of the Co-Op Funeralcare group, has promised its support too.