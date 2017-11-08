Clip 'n Climb in Preston to host Children in Need event

Who is up for climbing Ben Nevis without leaving Preston whilst also raising money for a good cause?

Clip ‘n Climb, in Millennium City Park, Preston is inviting people to join in a combined effort to climb up Ben Nevis, to raise funds for Children in Need.

The event will run from 3pm until 7pm on Friday 17th December

The cost will be £12 per person.

Shane Robinson, general manager, said: “As a new business we are all about helping the local communities and what better way to do that than by helping to raise money for Children In Need.

“One of the main events of the evening will be the climb Ben Nevis challenge.

“Our staff and participating customers will all be working together to climb the equivalent to Ben Nevis throughout the night.

“Customers throughout the week leading up the event will be able to donate money towards this climb where all proceeds will go to Children In Need.

“People will be able to take part in the climb for a small donation. The activities and the sponsored climb will be being streamed throughout the evening through our social media where people can watch, engage and we can raise more awareness of Children In Need to our followers.

“I think it will be an amazing event for the centre where we can do something to give something back.

“Our sessions will run every hour, on the hour with a capacity of 30 climbers per hour.

“I expect that we get at least 25 people climbing every hour. There will be activities happening on the climbing arena and also in our café area. All with the main aim is to raise as much money for Children In Need as possible.”

To take part call 01772 655220.