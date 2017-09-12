Clay pigeon shoot in aid of St James’ Church in Brindle

Have your say

A gentle flow of visitors turned up to a clay pigeon shoot despite the downpour on Saturday.

The annual village event is a popular fundraiser for St James’ Church in Brindle.

Clay pigeon shoot in Brindle

Organiser Bill Nelson said: “It went well, it was very busy but it was very wet.

“The event has grown from a half a dozen lads having a bit of a shoot 35 years ago to a local village event.

“We often make in excess of £1,000.

“It wasn’t as busy as it has been due to bad weather but for the bad weather it was well attended.”

This year’s cup winner was Andy Wright.

“The discs look like saucers and there are machines that throw them into the air,” said Bill.

“Then the shooter fires at it and if they hit it it breaks.”

Drinks, burgers and bacon and sausage butties kept people fed and watered as they took aim at saucers thrown up into the air by traps.