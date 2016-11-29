Claire enjoys a lighter way to lead her life

A mum-of-two has lost 10 stone in 10 months, after an embarrassing Christmas photo of herself revealed the true extent of her steady weight gain.

Claire Barratt weighted 21st 7lb when she joined LighterLife, in Chorley, but now she is 11st 3lb and a happier size 10/12.

Claire Barratt (far right) before she lost weight in 2015

The 38-year-old teaching assistant, of Chorley, said: “During my first pregnancy I put on six stone. When my daughter Megan was 18 months old we relocated to Spain for my husband’s work, and without realising it food became my comfort blanket.

“During my second pregnancy I developed gestational diabetes. I couldn’t control my blood sugar levels by diet alone, so I had to begin taking insulin. I didn’t want to live a life of insulin dependency, so I was spurred on to lose weight and ended up losing three stone.

“When we came back to the UK in 2010 I was a size 16. I began work as a community carer and because a lot of my clients wouldn’t eat I was asked to take them out for lunches and dinners to encourage them to eat.

“My rock bottom came last Christmas. Someone had taken a photograph of me side on. When I saw it I couldn’t believe it was me. I vowed to enjoy Christmas and start a diet as soon as it was over.

Claire Barratt after she lost weight

“I had tried slimming clubs in the past but none of them ever worked for me. I knew I needed something different, so I joined LighterLife.

“I hadn’t weighed myself for years. When the scales told me I was 21st 7lbs I couldn’t believe it. In the first week I lost 13lb. The fast rate of weight loss kept me motivated, and the group work gave me the support I needed to stay on track and help me understand more about my relationship with food.

“The support I received from my group, and counsellor Carol Gamble is beyond all of my expectations.

"Since losing weight I feel amazing. My energy levels have increased, so I’m now able to take part in PE lessons without falling behind.

“To anyone who wants to lose weight, instead of setting a long goal, set a SMART goal. Treat each day as it comes and if you get the urge to eat something you know will set you back... take a deep breath, wait 10 minutes then think about how you feel. Think about how you would have felt with yourself had you given in. And remember this the next time you find yourself in a similar situation.”

