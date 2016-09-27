City centre road closed after pedestrian hurt

A city centre road was closed this afternoon as police dealt with an accident

Preston police closed Lune Street after a road traffic collision.

Officers tweeted that there was no access for the time being to the nearby St George’s shopping centre carpark.

The closure at the heart of Preston was expected to cause considerable congestion.

It is understood that an elderly woman was involved in a collision with a taxi at around 3.30pm.

Paramedics were at the scene. Her injuries are not known.

No further details have been released.