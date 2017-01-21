Church in Chorley taped off by police

Traders were baffled as to why police taped off St George’s Church in Chorley this morning as they opened their shops.

Two police vans were on site until about 2.30pm today and officers were seen walking about the churchyard.

A spokesman from Skelmersdale Criminal Investigation Department confirmed that it was “investigating an incident” but was unable to give any further details.

Malcolm Allen of Malcolm’s Musicland in Chapel Street said: “The entire church is taped off and there are forensics officers there.”

Owner of gift shop Anise, Collette Hart said: “Two vans have been there all morning.

“The whole area was cordoned off from the church hall to the car park, right round.

“There were men in suits walking in and out of the courtyard.”

Victoria Garside, who owns chocolate shop Chocobella said: “I couldn’t see anything suspicious there but the police were taping off the church from about 9.30am.”