Christmas quiz to help heart charity

A festive quiz evening is being held to raise funds for vital heart screenings in Garstang.

Mooch, aka Dave Cryer, is hosting the Christmas event at The Wheatsheaf on Tuesday December 6, from 7.30pm. Tickets - available from the pub - are £5 and include a supper.

All money raised will go towards the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund at Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY).

The fund was set up by Barry and Paula Hesmondhalgh, of Catterall, who lost their son Matt to Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome (SADS) in August 2011 to raise money for heart screenings.

Dave said: “This is going to be a fantastic evening. There is of course the quiz but we also have a silent auction, sponsored by Car Care and Winfields of Haslingden. We have some great prizes, including a bike worth £500 and a weekend break at Ferraris.

“We really believe in getting more screening problems to detect heart problems. If we can prevent another family going through the heartache of losing a loved one, then we have done what we set out to achieve.”

Thanks to previous fund-raising there will be heart screening at Garstang Academy on February 25.

To book visit www.testmyheart.org.uk or call CRY on 0203 691 0000.

For a previous article about other families affected by SADS click here http://www.lep.co.uk/news/the-devastating-truth-about-young-sudden-cardiac-death-1-8234464