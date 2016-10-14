Chorley sees boost in visitor numbers

NEW figures reveal that Chorley pulled in an extra 77,000 visitors last year, according to data from the town’s council.

Visitor numbers across the borough rose to over 3.5m in 2015, up from just over 3.4m in 2014.

It means that the overall value of the borough’s visitor economy up by 4.3 per cent to over £167m.

The leader of Chorley Council, councillor Alistair Bradley said that the authority is “delighted” at the trend and is hopeful that the numbers will continue climbing.

“With some of the most beautiful countryside in the region, a thriving town centre, beautiful canals, parks and historic halls, Chorley is the perfect visitor destination and it’s fantastic to see so many people enjoying the borough’s attractions,” said Mr Bradley, who is responsible for the economic development of the market town.

“Chorley is really upping its game as a visitor destination with attractions like Astley Hall, Coach House and Park, Hoghton Tower, Botany Bay, Heskin Farmers’ Market and more providing some fantastic events and activities for people of all ages.

“There has also been a concerted effort by local businesses and organisations to improve the visitor offer in recent years, including independent traders, food establishments and hotels offering unique products, delicious menus and great value packages.

“Plus more people are seeing our beautiful villages and countryside as the ideal location for walking and cycling.”

The STEAM report, released by Marketing Lancashire, also showed that the majority of visitors, over 3.2m, came for the day which generated over £107m for Chorley’s economy last year.

Visitors to Chorley also supported the equivalent of 2,222 full time jobs, which is an increase of 3.1 per cent compared to the previous year.

The council has said that Chorley’s reputation for a good day out is thanks to events like the Chorley Flower Show, which has recently been nominated as a finalist in the Lancashire Tourism Awards, and the National Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition at Astley Hall, attracting hundreds of visitors every weekend.

Cllr Bradley continued: “These figures clearly show that attracting more visitors will ultimately boost the local economy with more people spending their money in Chorley and more jobs created.”

