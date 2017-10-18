Chorley Second World War veteran dies at 93

Second World War veteran Stanley Dickinson, from Chorley, has died aged 93.

Mr Dickinson, who took part in the Normandy landings in 1944, was presented with France’s highest military honour last year. He was awarded the Legion d’Honneur at Chorley Town Hall for his part in the liberation of France. Mr Dickinson went ashore in France eight days after D-Day but was injured within 48 hours.

Normandy veteran, Stanley Dickinson of Chorley.

The funeral of the veteran, who died on October 11, takes place at Coppull Parish Church on October 31 at 2pm.