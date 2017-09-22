Chorley mum Stands up to Cancer in memory of her daughter

A gang of nurses swapped their uniforms for bright orange wigs and legwarmers – in a bid to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer.

Karen Kelly, of Adlington, and her colleagues from Lower Ince Health Centre in Wigan teamed up to take part in the joint fund-raising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4 which aims to get new pioneering tests and treatments to cancer patients, faster.

Georgia Kelly at a previous Race for Life in Leigh

This year people are being encouraged to get sponsored to stand out in the colour orange at school, at work or with friends.

Paediatric nurse Karen has been a long standing supporter of Cancer Research UK as her daughter Georgia was diagnosed with the disease in 2011. Georgia lost her battle against cancer aged just nine in December 2016.

The youngster underwent gruelling chemotherapy treatment in her fight against neuroblastoma. She also had surgery to remove the tumour and part of her skull followed by a further operation to insert a plate in her skull.

In 2012, Georgia had a stem cell harvest, followed by surgery to remove the calcified tumour in her abdomen.

She also had a stem cell transplant and 14 doses of radiotherapy.

After more than two years of being cancer free in 2014, tests revealed the neuroblastoma cells had returned and Georgia had sadly relapsed.

She joined the Cancer Research UK funded BEACON-neuroblastoma trial, which aims to find the best chemotherapy treatment for children and young adults with recurring or resistant neuroblastoma.

She received a combination of chemotherapy and the drug Avastin. However as she picked up a virus, Georgia had to drop out of the clinical trial.

She continued to receive regular chemotherapy treatment, but sadly became increasingly poorly and lost her battle against the disease.

Karen, aged 41, said: “Stand Up To Cancer is very close to our hearts after everything Georgia went through at such a young age. After losing her, we are determined to do all that we can to raise money and help fund life-saving cancer research.”

Jane Bullock, Cancer Research UK’s spokesman for the North West, said: “We’d like to thank Karen and her colleagues for their colourful support.

“We’re asking men, women and children across the North West to Wear Orange, Pay Up and Take Cancer Out.

“By supporting Stand Up To Cancer, they’ll be helping to raise money and transform the lives of cancer patients and their families. All supporters need to do is simply pull on a bright orange item of clothing and get sponsored or make a donation for wearing it.”

Cancer Research UK is urging people in the region to sign up for their free fund-raising pack to spark creative ideas and help beat cancer sooner.

Stand Up To Cancer is supported by a host of celebrities from TV, film and radio including Davina McCall, Alan Carr, Bill Bailey, Edith Bowman and Kirstie Allsopp. Channel 4 will air a dedicated season of Stand Up To Cancer programming this autumn.