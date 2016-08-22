Chorley Guides celebrate 100 year anniversary on Copenhagen trip

A team of guides and leaders celebrated the 100 years of Girlguiding Senior Section on a trip to Denmark.

The group of 20 ranger guides, young leaders and guiders, from Chorley, visited several attractions on their five-day trip to Copenhagen, organised by Girlguiding North West.

They went to attractions such as the Hans Christian Anderson’s Fairy Tale House, Tivoli Gardens Theme Park, watched the Changing of the Guards at Amalienborg Palace and the Little Mermaid.

They explored on foot, train, metro, bus, a boat trip on the canals, as well as hiring bicycles in the city.

The Chorley guides were part of a bigger group of 400 members from around the country.

A spokesman for the group said: “The girls and leaders all had a fabulous time and would like to thank the community for their support following several fundraising bag packs at ASDA Chorley and Tesco Leyland.”