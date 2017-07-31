Chorley Flower Show sees record numbers

Plenty of pretty petals came out for Chorley’s award-winning flower show this weekend.

Saturday saw record numbers at the popular event, which was started by the borough’s council just three years ago.

Annual Chorley Flower Show at Astley Hall, Chorley. Jessica Rose aged 4 from Clayton Le Woods smells the roses. Picture by Paul Heyes, Saturday July 29, 2017.

Louise Finch, who is part of the events team at Chorley Council, said: “The flower show was an all-round fantastic success.

“It went amazingly well - there were record numbers on the Saturday and really good numbers for Sunday.

“We had over 100 amateur entries for the show and this year we worked really hard to improve the food element. The weather was amazing as well.”

A sunflower-themed display created by exhibitors Heath Charnock WI and White Coppice WI was one of those to receive a Gold award. Chorley’s Westwood Care Home in Southport Road also scooped Gold for its mini show garden which was created by residents, staff, volunteers and friends of the home.

Astley Park become a riot of colour for the two-day event which sported TV guest stars Carol Klein and Chris Beardshaw who hosted talks and answered questions from keen gardeners.