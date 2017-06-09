Chorley election anaylsis from politics student Mike Flanagan

Politics student Mike Flanagan is shadowing the Chorley Guardian tonight. He gave his thoughts on what this election could bring.

Since 1997, Chorley has been a safe seat for Lindsay Hoyle and Labour but I believe it’s going to be close. UKIP haven’t fielded a candidate this time and I predict their voters will be the deciders in this constituency. The Conservative’s manifesto has much more in it to appeal to those who would normally vote UKIP. But if they don’t turn up in the numbers they had in 2015, Labour should have it in the bag. Turnout will be key though, as lower turnout tends to favour the Tories, whereas a higher one tends to favour Labour.

Chorley is a two horse town between the big two and even though the Lib Dems and the Greens have put forward candidates, I can’t see them gaining much support. The campaigns ran by Lindsay Hoyle and Caroline Moon couldn’t be more different. Mr. Hoyle has opted for his local presence to be his best bet and he has big support from the local A&E support group which should give him an edge. Mrs. Moon has put all her campaigning eggs in the national, Theresa May basket. Much of her campaign is focused upon a good brexit deal and that ever so popular “strong and stable leadership.”

For the voters in Chorley it has been a difficult choice. Either vote for the local favourite at the cost of an unpopular Labour leader and a risky Brexit deal, or an unknown Conservative candidate with Mrs. May and a strong Brexit deal. My money is on Labour to retain the seat but with a reduced majority from the last election. It’s going to be close and potentially the winner might go for a victory lap through some local wheat fields.