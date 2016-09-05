Chorley dancer joins Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj on stage at MTV awards in New York

A dancer from Adlington is fulfilled his dreams as he busted moves alongside international superstars at the MTV Video Music Awards.

David Ratcliffe, 29, performed on television as a backing dancer for Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, who were singing their latest single Side to Side in New York last week.

He spent six days preparing for the show with the stars and other backing dancers.

David said: “I had so many different feelings and emotions going through my mind as the performance was about to start.

“It was my first time in New York City, as well as performing at the iconic Madison Square Gardens in front of such a huge audience, plus sharing the stage with two international artists... it was an incredible feeling.

“It is one of the biggest jobs in my dance career to date and I’ll always be grateful for it.”

David, who moved to Los Angeles to pursue his dancing dream, has previously worked as a dancer on the X Factor, Brit Awards, The Royal Variety Performance and Britain and America’s Got Talent.

He has worked alongside other stars such as Kylie Minogue, Cheryl Cole, Will Young and Take That.

The former Albany Science College pupil was just seven when he began dancing at Gillies Mar-Jan Stage School, learning ballet, tap and modern jazz in Adlington and Chorley.

He then went on to train at Preston College on their Professional Dance Program before moving to London aged 21.

“I’ve worked hard to get where I am today,” David said.

“I’m constantly training by taking regular dance classes from other industry professionals so I’m always on my game, looking after my body and image by working out, eating healthy and maintaining great working relationships.

“It’s actually a very rewarding feeling to know my career is going well. And it’s something I love doing too, so it doesn’t necessarily feel like work, which I will always appreciate and never take for granted.

“It was no simple task relocating to a different country, I had a lot of amazing people around me that helped along the way, both in the UK and the US – I’ll always be grateful.

“I have no regrets for the decision I made, I love being out in Los Angeles. My friends and family are proud of me and what I have achieved. And it’s heart warming to know they all support the decisions I made to get where I am today.”

The dancer says he still makes time to come home and is hoping to return to visit his roots in the near future.