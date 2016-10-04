Chorley court list - October 4

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley and Preston magistrates' courts.

David Collins. 34, of Spendmore Lane, Coppull, was fined £660 by Chorley magistrates for driving in Euxton Lane without third party insurance on December 11 last year. He was also ordered to pay £85 court costs and £66 victim surcharge. He is disqualified from holding a driving licence for six month and has six points on his record.

John Joseph Dee, 44, of Seymore Street, Chorley, admitted being drunk and disorderly in the town centre when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence occurred on September 9. He was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Liam Anthony Wilkinson, 26, of Pennne Road, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge by Chorley magistrates after pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Eaves Lane on August 26. He was ordered to pay £20 victim surcharge.

Owen James O’Farrell, 18, of Clifford Street, Chorley, admitted stealing a Lacoste jumper worth £72 from The Outlet, Chorley, when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence happened on July 7. He was given a six week electronic curfew and had to pay £72 compensation, plus £85 victim surcharge.

Mark Foster, 25, of Thirlmere Road, Chorley, was fined £120 by Preston magistrates by assaulting a woman on August 25. He had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Junior Kenyon, 23, of Dickens Road, Coppull, was given a 12 week sentence, suspended for 12 months, for harassing a woman when he appeared at Preston Magistrates’ Court. The offence dates from August 8 to August 23. He has to comply with a supervision and rehabilitation order and had to pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. A restraining order was also put in place.