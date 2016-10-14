Chorley court list - October 18 2016

Here is a list of cases heard at Chorley Magistrates' Court.

Robert James Cooper, 46, of Lyons Lane, Chorley, admitted assaulting a police officer when he appeared at Chorley Magistrates’ Court. The offence happened on September 17. He was fined £80 and had to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 court costs.

Ryan Eric Derbyshire, 21, of Thirlmere Road, Chorley, stole two STIHL saws, a DAB Makita radio, and a Makita battery to the value of £1,540 belonging to Sam Gee, on July 29. Chorley magistrates gave him a community order, with 40 hours unpaid work. He also has to pay £1,540 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Stuart Anthony Lord, 46, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, stole a Lacoste hooded top, to the value of £50, belonging to The Outlet CD, on July 2. Chorley magistrates gave him a conditional discharge for nine months and he had to pay £50 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £40 court costs.

Alan Jordan, 45, of The Bowers, Chorley, was fined £195 for driving at more than the legal 30mph along Bolton Road on March 19 by Chorley magistrates. He had to pay £20 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Rachael Louise Boaler, 36, of Ordnance Road, Buckshaw Village, was fined £445 by Chorley magistrates for driving above the legal speed limit along Rawtenstall Bypass on February 2. She also had to pay £45 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

Peter Crosbie, 33, of Westhead Road, Croston, was fined £550 for driving on the M65 at Chorley without third party insurance and without the correct licence on March 17 by Chorley Magistrates’ Court. He had to pay £55 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was also disqualified from holding a driving licence for 56 days.