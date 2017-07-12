Chorley couple prepare for a tandem ride to support Baby Beat Appeal in Preston

Two fund-raisers are getting on their tandem to cross England in aid of Lancashire’s Baby Beat Appeal.

Sean Nicholls and Laura Holmes, of Whittle-le-Woods, will be cycling coast-to-coast later this month to support the charity which helps fund neo-natal services at the Royal Preston Hospital.

UCLan graduate Laura, 22, who works as a nurse in an intensive care unit, said: “Baby Beat has helped people very close to both of us.

“And we know how beneficial the charity can be to bereaved families.

“Sean has also helped raise money for the charity before by playing in charity golf days.”

The couple’s 140-mile marathon will start at Whitehaven in Cumbria on July 29 and will end on the east coast at Tynemouth at 5pm the following day.

To help them in their challenge, the tandem has been provided by Leyland-based accountancy group RfM+more, who are regular fund-raisers for Baby Beat.

Sean, 28, said: “We thought doing a coast-to-coast ride on a tandem would be fun and a bit different. The route is 140 miles with challenging terrain, but the tandem didn’t make it hard enough.

“So we decided to push ourselves even further by doing the ride over two days instead of the usual three.”

Charity manager Karen Entwistle said: “We are enormously grateful to Sean, Laura and RfM+more for their generous and continued support. The funds raised will go towards out Little Ted’s Appeal to provide soundproofing for the 12 delivery suites at the Sharoe Green maternity Unit at Royal Preston Hospital.

“To date, more than £65,000 has been raised specifically for this project, but we still need an additional £40,000 to bring it to fruition. The work has to be carried out in stages as the unit is very much a working delivery unit with over 4,600 births annually.”

To sponsor Sean and Laura’s tandem marathon visit http://ww.justgiving.com/fundraising/seanlaura-tandem

Fore previous stories on the Baby Beat Appeal click here /little-ted-s-room-appeal-fund-raising-is-gathering-pace-1-8443901 and /parcelforce-hold-football-match-for-baby-beat-appeal-1-8509288