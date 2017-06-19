Chorley charity High Five awarded cash from Bolton Wanderers

A Chorley charity which provides activities for disabled children and their families has been given a £10,000 cash windfall by a North West football club.

Bolton Wanderers’ competition committee raised £10,000 for its chosen charity, High Five, during the Hospital Cup tournament.

During the course of the tournament, bucket collections were held and each team made a donation to High Five, which is run by volunteer parents, providing activities for children with severe learning and physical disabilities and their families.

Nannette Holliday, a trustee with High Five, said: “We’ll be able to make such a difference over the next 12 months with this money.

“Over the six-week holidays, that really isn’t ideal and when you’ve got a severely disabled child, you rarely get to do things as a family.

“We try and keep everyone together though and have a range of activities that everybody can enjoy from days out to picnics in village halls. It is often easier to stay at home when you have a child with disabilities, but we don’t want that.

“Our costs vary, but this money will mean that so many people can benefit from our help.

“It’s hard as a small charity to raise money and we really enjoyed coming down to the Hospital Cup Final. The children got to come to a football match which many of them haven’t done before and it was just a brilliant experience to be a part of.

“We had £2,000 for the summer which across all of the families doesn’t go very far at all, but this money will give us such an amazing platform to really grow as a charity.

“We have a great team of volunteers and I’d like to thank everybody for their support.”

Andrew Dean, promotions manager at Bolton Wanderers, said: “It’s fantastic to hand over such a large sum of money to High Five. We always look for charities which aren’t as high profile as some and High Five were perfect. They have put a tremendous amount of effort into the competition this season and they’ve been rewarded with an amazing donation to the organisation."

For more information on High Five, visit www.high5lancashire.com.