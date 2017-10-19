Chorley cabaret night supports Rosemere Cancer Foundation

Two neighbours in Chorley have raised almost £8,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Denis Ashcroft and Linda Sherlock held a cabaret night at St Mary’s Parish Centre, Chorley, raising £934 .

Overall, their twice annual events have raised almost £8,000.



Linda said: "Lancaster singer Sean Leonard and Leyland’s Lindsay Marie donated their services for free to provide the entertainment. Thanks to the generosity of Denis, various relatives and friends and the clients at Hair by Margaret in Stratford Road, there were more than 120 tombola prizes and 25 raffle prizes which helped to boost the funds.

“The generosity of the people who support these events will help these dreams become a reality and you never know when you or a member of your family may need treatment in the future.”

The next event has already been booked for Friday May 18 2018.

