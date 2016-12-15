Chorley blooms with tourism success

Chorley’s Flower Show was voted Tourism Event of the Year at the Lancashire Tourism Awards rivalling Lancaster and Blackpool for the top gongs.

The Chorley Council-run event impressed judges with its visitor appeal and growth, with 13,000 people attending from all over the country in only its second year.

Councillor Alistair Bradley, leader of the borough’s authority, said: “We’re now being recognised as a tourism hot spot and this is our third major achievement in the last few weeks after securing gold in the North West in Bloom competition and figures revealing the number of visitors has grown by more than two per cent in the last year. We’ve won this prestigious Marketing Lancashire award against stiff competition from other parts of the county that have very established events. It puts Chorley in the national limelight again and shows that we are a place that more and more people are coming to visit and spending their money in the local economy.”

The flower show will return on July 29 and 30 next year.