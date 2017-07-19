Chorley athlete to compete for Team GB

Have your say

An athlete from Chorley who has represented Team GB winning bronze and silver medals has qualified to compete in triathlons in Rotterdam.

But Erica Booth, 37, is still very new to competing.

“The triumph is really that I only started triathlons last year so within six months of training I qualified for the European GB team,” she said.

“I had done lots of running before but I got an injury so I got into the pool and then I also realised I had a strength on the bike.”

Erica, who is yet to secure funding to compete, is aiming for Gold in the age group International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Championships in Rotterdam in September.

The team manager at Barnardo’s children charity is up every day at 7am to train along with her coach Lukas Siska.

She has to fit in three sessions each day to keep on top of her fitness.

“I was sporty as a child but I lost contact with sport until my 20s,” she said.

“I wish I had discovered my strength on the bike back when I was younger.”

Now Erica is part of running group Team Lusso and trains with Bolton Triathlon Club and Horwich Running Club.