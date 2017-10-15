Chorley and Preston solicitors wear it red for Rosemere

Clients of law firm Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors Ltd saw red when they turned up at the company’s offices in both Preston and Chorley.

Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors Ltd in Chorley

For staff there held a Wear it Red for Rosemere Day which, together with sponsorship money that an 11-strong team from the company raised taking part in Rosemere’s Walk the Lights event, should net the charity’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal approximately £550.

Marsden Rawsthorn, which has 80 staff across its two offices, will continue to support the appeal through to the end of the year.

Fund-raising Halloween and Christmas hamper raffles are already planned along with a Christmas jumper day.

Cathy Skidmore, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s corporate fund-raising manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to all Marsden Rawsthorn staff for their support. “Wearing something red or donning a Christmas jumper, as well as organising a raffle, are simple, fun and effective ways of helping charities whether you work for a big or small company.”

Karen Birchall, marketing manager for Marsden Rawsthorn, added: “We aim to support charities that serve the same communities as ourselves and after learning of Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal, we wanted to help before the end of the year by supporting it throughout the last quarter of 2017.”