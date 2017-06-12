Choirs to sing out in campaign to ‘fix’ NHS

Activists are to join voices to sing Fix You by Coldplay as part of a protest against cuts to the NHS.

Campaigners for 24-hour A&E cover at Chorley and South Ribble District General Hospital joined Chorley’s Sing It Big choir to record their version of the track on Saturday, June 3.

The recording, by Simon Hardacre of Redshift Sound, will be mixed with versions from other NHS campaigns and released as a single this summer. Activists are hoping the song will publicise the rate at which A&E departments are closing down all over the country.

Campaigner Cathy Hurley said: “We have come to realise that many many other A&E departments are closing because of cuts in funding and we have been given this opportunity along with about six other campaign groups.”

Before recording began, the 50 or so singers gathered outside St Mary’s arch in Market Street to give shoppers a renditions of the song, which was arranged by Debbie Jones-Randall and Karen Strickland from Sing It Big. The song includes the lyrics: “When the tears come streaming down your face, when you lose something you can’t replace”.

Residents from Chorley have been campaigning outside Chorley’s A&E for 61 weeks since it was closed in April 2016.