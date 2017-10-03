Chipping children’s trail offers insight into a Ribble Valley village in wartime

A team of young people turned detective to learn about what happened to their Ribble Valley village and its residents in the First World War.

The group completed a Junior Trail by Chipping Local History Society, created as part of a Heritage Lottery funded project “World War One - Then and Now.”

Copies of the Trail, designed for primary school pupils, can be collected from and returned to Brabins shop in Chipping.

Society spokesman John Pearson said: “A high percentage of the men had left the village to join up. It meant different people doing jobs they had never done before particularly the women working on the farm, at Tweedy’s Foundry and Berry’s Chairworks.”

Photo shows from left:-Isabel Procter, Louisa Procter, Tilly Crayston and Lucy, Charlotte and Emma Procter.