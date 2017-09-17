Chimney blaze at Coppull home

A fire crew from Chorley was called to a chimney blaze at a house in Longworth Avenue Coppull on Saturday evening.
A hose reel and thermal imaging camera was to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported.
