Children’s ballet set to enchant young audience with new tour

The famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale Ugly Duckling will help introduce ballet to a new generation of theatregoers next year.

Northern Ballet will bring its original ‘ballet for children’ production to the Grand Theatre on Wednesday, June 20 as part of a 20-venue tour.

Ugly Duckling was the first of the Leeds-based company’s award-winning series of children’s ballets, which includes the Three Little Pigs, Elves And The Shoemaker, Tortoise And The Hare and Goldilocks And The Three Bears, all of which have been adapted for TV by CBeebies.

Daniel de Andrade, Northern Ballet’s artistic director of short ballets for small people, said: “Our children’s ballets are created with the needs of our audience in mind and as such are short, captivating and uplifting, creating a truly magical live dance experience for the whole family.

“As the very first of our short ballet collection, we are excited Ugly Duckling is now returning to enchant even more children and their families.”

Call 01253 290190 to book.