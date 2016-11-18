Children in Need madness

Schools, shops and business have been showing their fun side as part of this year’s big Children in Need fund-raiser.

Staff at Inspirations Craft Store, in Preston, got some amused looks as it appeared they couldn’t be bothered to get dressed for three days, opting to wear pyjamas.

Claire Caunce, assistant manager, said: “Each of us is donating each day to Children in Need for the privilege.

“We have already caused much amusement amongst our customers, we do love making people smile.

“Many of us have children and grandchildren of our own and this charity does such amazing work with youngsters throughout the UK. We simply had to do something to try and raise some extra funds to donate to them. Customers are welcome to come down to store and join in the fun.

“On Saturday we also have a free Make and Take where customers are welcome to come along and stamp and colour a card to take home using some of the newest and exciting products available on the crafting market with expert tuition from our visiting demonstrator Helen Pritchett.

“Whilst this is free we will be welcoming any donations which will be collected together and sent to Children in Need. We do recommend customers pre book a time slot which are hourly throughout the day to be able to join in at their preferred time as there are a set number of places available around the tables provided. Bookings can be made in store or by calling on 01772 880852.”

Preston Guild Hall cleaning manager Daniel Walsh and painter and decorator Michael Grain set up their bikes on turbo trainers on the upper level of the complex. They cycled more than 100 miles each in this time – the equivalent of the distance from Preston to Scarborough.

Daniel, 33, who is contracted by R&J Facilities, said: “I am proud to be supporting Children in Need. It is a worthwhile cause and one that people like myself and Michael can do something to help.”

People have been busy in the kitchen, making cakes.

Staff at Rascals Party and Play Centre and Royal Preston Hospital have been selling (and eating) cakes, with donations going to the cause.

Children are also doing their bit to help others in need.

Pupils at Broad Oak County Primary School, in Penwortham, are dressing up as super heroes for the day.

Youngsters at Pupils at Millfield Science and Performing Arts College, Thornton Cleveleys, held a bake sale, and pupils were pitted against their teachers in a netball match.

Megan French and Demi Stennings are doing a sponsored silence all day - much to the delight of their teachers.

Senior students will be around school at break and lunch with buckets collecting donations and loose change - please donate!

If you have been doing anything for Children in Need, email photos to natalie.walker1@jpress.co.uk.

