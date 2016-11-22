Children in Need funding blow for Morecambe youth centre

A West End youth centre has learned it won’t be getting any funding from Children In Need for the first time in six years.

Stanley’s application for cash from the children’s charity has been turned down and the project manager at the centre said it is a “devastating blow”.

Robyn Thomas said it was due to a “high demand” for funding from Children In Need.

“It means that the centre may have to consider the sessions they provide and what cost implication that would mean to families that might not be able to afford to contribute,” said Robyn.

Stanley’s provides free sessions at its centre for young people aged eight to 18. They include sport, art and craft, cooking and music sessions.

Stanley’s would love to hear from anyone who can help with funding. They will also run a community painting project this Saturday and Sunday to help give the centre a facelift. If you would like to get involved please contact Robyn on 01524 410076 or 07775874413.

The Stanley Road facility is run by CEEP (Connect, Engage, Empower, Participate).

A spokesman for Children in Need said: “Each year we receive thousands of applications from projects across the UK helping to change young lives. Unfortunately, even though the public are incredibly generous we simply do not have the money to fund them all and have to make very difficult decisions.

“Saying ‘no’ to organisations doing great work is hard and that is what drives us on to raise more each year so that we can say ‘yes’ as often as possible.

“We are pleased to have funded CEEP Ltd for the last five years and have made it clear to them that they can apply for funding again in the future, following their last application in June.”

Children in Need handed out more than two and a half million pounds to organisations across Lancashire last year, including £36,21 to CEEP. Others to benefit included Unique Kidz & co who received £71,162 for school and holiday clubs for disabled children and young people, The Dukes who received £9,650 towards the Lancaster Youth Challenge for 11 disadvantaged young people aged 16 to 18 and Ludus Dance company in Lancaster who received £7,557 to help young people with severe mental health issues. This year’s Children in Need TV appeal last Friday raised a record £46m.