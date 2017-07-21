Chemicals dumped in Preston school's eco-stream

Green-fingered Preston youngsters have spoken of their dismay after pollution wrecked their environment project.

Members of the Sir Tom Finney scout group and students from Sir Tom Finney Community High have been restoring a brook in nearby Grange Park.

But their months of hard work have been potentially ruined after chemicals and other industrial waste were dumped upstream, polluting the brook and causing a hazard for wildlife.

The incident has been reported to the Environment Agency. However, the students are facing up to having to put in further graft to remedy the setback when they return after the summer holidays.

Assistant headteacher Isobel Woods said: “It’s only a little brook but I think it matters and the young people are upset.

“A strong chemical smell hung in the air (when the pollution was discovered).

“An officer from the Rivers Trust was also shocked on seeing the pollution and upset that as we have only recently released young trout into the brook, they are unlikely to survive. Thoughtless.”

The students, with volunteers across all year groups taking part in the project at the Ribbleton park, have been taking part in a writing task to express their disappointment.

One has written: “I am angry at the person who polluted our brook.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency told the Lancashire Post: “Last week officers responded to reports of pollution in Eaves Brook, Preston. Officers have been to view the site to investigate and search for the source.”