Cheers to changes at Lancashire pubs

TWO popular Lancashire pubs have re-opened their doors ahead of the festive season following a £150,000 refurbishment.

The investment by national pub operator Punch has seen £80,000 spent on the Towneley Arms on Berry Lane in Longridge and £78,000 on the White Bull on The Square in Great Eccleston.

Towneley Arms publican Charlotte Horobin celebrates the refurb at the Longridge pub.

Now licensees at the two venues are looking forward to welcoming back old customers and greeting new.

Charlotte and Danny Horobin, at the Towneley Arms for almost five years, are thrilled at the result of the upgrade.

Charlotte said: “We have such a great bunch of regulars who deserve to get an improved pub experience and everyone is delighted - it’s like getting an early Christmas present!”

To match the changes, which included bar improvements,the couple have also upgraded their menu.

Meanwhile in Great Eccleston the Senior family has been at the helm for 10 years and closed for 10 days to allow work to proceed. Publican Keith said: “The White Bull has always been a vibrant community pub offering great food, drinks and entertainment in a welcoming home-from-home atmosphere. We were therefore very sensitive about the changes which we made, using the investment as an opportunity to improve the pub’s existing popular features and freshen up its appearance.”

Together with sister Claire and their parents Ian and Linda, they believe the changes, which include a new floor and furnishings, a new kitchen and a garden refurb will get regulars’ vote of approval.

Mathew Hughes, Punch’s openings manager, said: “Both pubs have worked very hard to build up a positive reputation in the local community and it is great to see them getting the investment they deserve. I am confident that these latest changes will further enhance their respective offers and help to build on their success moving forward.”