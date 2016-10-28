Charity honoured for work with the homeless

Preston based charity Methodist Action North West have been presented with a prestigious award in recognition of their work with the homeless.

The housing and support charity, which operates across Lancashire, was announced as regional winner in the annual Weston Charity Awards 2016.

Charity bosses were invited to receive the prize at a special awards ceremony at Fortnum & Mason in London.

Methodist Action’s chairman of trustees, Ken Wales, had outstanding praise for his experience of Pilotlight and the Weston Charity Awards: “This is the best project I’ve been involved with in 50 years of working in the public and private sectors”.

Over the last year, the charity have been one of 12 charities from across the north of England who had access to volunteer coaching and mentoring from the country’s top business executives through the Weston Charity Awards which are run in partnership with Pilotlight.

In addition to the year of strategic business support, the Garfield Weston Foundation provided unrestricted funding to the charities.

Philippa Charles, Director of the Garfield Weston Foundation said: “We congratulate all those who received a Weston Charity Award and in particular the two final winners which used the year to make significant positive changes to their charity.

“All the charities move forward with a clearer sense of direction and confidence in the future and we look forward to seeing them continue to thrive”.

Stephen Hetherington, CEO of Methodist Action added: “We have produced a new business plan for the charity. We have exciting ideas but are now very focused and we know that it’s going to work.”

The work of Methodist Action North West is to collectively address the issues of empty properties, homelessness, affordable housing and support