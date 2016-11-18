Charity game in memory of football-mad teenager Dylan

Family and friends of 15-year-old Dylan Crossey, who was tragically killed in a suspected hit and run, have organised a charity football match in the football-mad teen’s memory.

Dylan, from Buckshaw Village, died after being involved in a collision while riding his bike last month and now his old football team will help to raise cash for charity.

Penwortham St Teresa's FC balloon release for Dylan Crossey

Penwortham St Teresa’s FC U16s will play Lostock Hall U16s in memory of their former striker at Bamber Bridge’s ground Irongate before a private party will be held to celebrate what would have been Dylan’s 16th birthday.

The game will take place on Friday, November 25 with gates opening at 6pm and mum Tracy says all money raised will go towards three charities.

“Dylan would have been 16 on the 28th so I thought it would be good idea to do a birthday party for him after the game,” she said.

“The match was his football club’s idea and hopefully we an raise lots of money for some worthy causes.

“There’s some great raffle prizes on offer and the money will be split between St Theresa’s, Manchester Children’s Hospital’s intensive care unit and Lancashire’s Rapid Response team.

“The football team don’t get much funding so it’d be good to help them out. The other two charities helped Dylan after the crash.”

Dylan was cycling along Chainhouse Lane towards Penwortham Way when he was involved in a collision with a BMW. Police arrested a 42-year-old man from New Longton on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink driving. He has been bailed until December 19 pending further enquiries.

Tickets for the match can be bought on the night.

Tracy said: “We’d like to thank everyone for their continued support and generosity which has been unwavering the whole time.”