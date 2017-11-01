Charity fund-raising in honour of Chorley teen Danny Nicholls reaches £21,000

A family who has held fund-raising events to honour their son have ended their charity drive on a high, raising a total of £21,000 - to mark what would have been his 21st.

On December 10 2012, 16-year-old Danny Nicholls collapsed and died at his Chorley home. Doctors were unable to explain what caused his death, but it was likely he suffered a seizure.

Danny Nicholls with his parents Eric and Lorraine

Every year since, on his anniversary and his birthday, the Nicholls family have held charity events in his memory.

This year they raised £10,000 for Derian House, in Chorley, taking their five-year fund-raising to £21,000, which has been allocated to a variety of charities.

Mum Lorraine said: “We have done it big style this year. This was our final year and we are really proud at the amount of money we have raised in Danny’s memory. The money will help others and keeps his name and memory alive.

“We have fund-raising certificates all around Danny’s bedroom window and we had one last space for the Derian House total. We knew we had to make it count and we certainly did.

Danny Nicholls

“No matter how much time has passed we still hurt, we still love and miss him. We always will.”

Over the last five years, the family has organised two fun days, a zumbathon, held buy a balloon fund-raiser, and did a sponsored London Bridges Walk.

Lorraine added: “This fund raiser for Derian House was our last and we certainly finished on a high. We had donations from all his schools: Coppull Parish raised £265 from a non-uniform day; Duke Street Primary, where I am the office manager, donated £2,500 from their penalty shoot out challenge; a non-uniform day at Southlands High School gave us £450 and Runshaw College raised £500 from a collection at Lancashire Festival.

“We also had a silly sock day at Witton Netball League, donation buckets in the community, collections at Wigan Warriors where I am a lounge hostess, plus online donations.

“When we received our final donation from Coppull Parish we were approximately £113 short of £10,000 so I put something on Facebook and we soon had donations from friends to make it up to that amazing figure.”

Danny’s dad, Eric, added: “We are immensely proud of the money we raised. We hope Danny can see what we as a family, have achieved and is proud of us.

“Danny was a lovely, caring and special young man. We just wish he was still here with us."