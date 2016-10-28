Charity day is a family affair

Kind hearted staff from a Grimsargh construction company have helped raised £1,500 for the National Autistic Society

The team at John Turner Construction held a their annual family fun day in aid of the charity - site manager from the firm Brian Yates’s daughter Alex suffers with Asperger syndrome.

A number of families turned out to the event at the group head office in Grimsargh, with entertainment including bouncy castle, lawn games, sweet stall, raffle and competition, barbecue and bar.

A spokesperson for John Turner’s said: “The fun packed afternoon was attended by staff and their families who enjoyed competing for prizes and relaxing in the sunshine with colleagues.”

The National Autistic Society provides information, support and pioneering services for autistic people, their families and friends.

Since the charity began, over 50 years ago, it has supported professionals, politicians and the public to understand autism better

Mark Lever, chief executive of the National Autistic Society, said: “It is incredible that Turner’s Local Charities held a family fun day to raise money for the National Autistic Society, and we’re so grateful for their generous donation of £1,500.

“By doing the family fun day, Turner’s Local Charities were able to increase understanding in their community, and their donation will allow the charity to provide more support to autistic people and families, whether that goes to supporting our branches, running our helpline, or through our direct services across the UK