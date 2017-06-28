Charitable group spreads joy in Ribble Valley village

A Blackburn based charitable foundation visited Whalley and Billington to help spread cheer in advance of Eid celebrations last weekend.

Al-Imdaad UK spent the day giving out boxes of chocolate to residents in the area to help bring cheer to the formally flood affected villagers.

Country Director for Al-Imdaad, Hafez Abdussamad Mulla said: "We were here in 2015 during the floods and it was devastating.and this time we thought we'd come back and put some smiles on people's faces.

"There is so much hatred in the world we thought we need to spread a bit of peace and love. We just want to share some love and joy with everyone."

Villagers were pleased with their gifts with many commenting on the work done by the foundation to help the villagers during the floods in 2015.